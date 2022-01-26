Police probe old call made to Childline

TIRUCHI

26 January 2022 22:37 IST

The Thanjavur police, investigating the death of a class XII student of a Christian missionary school in Thanjavur district who ended her life recently, are conducting enquiries about a call that was supposedly made to the Ariyalur Childline two years ago alleging that the girl was being harassed by her step mother.

The call was reportedly made in July 2020, alleging that the girl hailing from Ariyalur district was being subject to harassment. The sources said Childline representatives had visited the house following the receipt of the call. However, the girl was not forthcoming with details, said sources.

Inquiries were now being made regarding the number from which the call was made.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)