Police probe finds petrol bunk built on Thirunallar temple land

Published - October 19, 2024 05:37 pm IST - KARAIKAL

Fraudulent documents were allegedly used to obtain the licence for the bunk from public sector oil marketing company on Thiruloganathar Swamy temple land

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal police have discovered a petrol bunk was illegally constructed on the land belonging to Thiruloganathar Swamy temple in Thirunallar. This came to light during the investigation taken up by the police into forgery related to the temple’s property. As part of the investigation, which began with a complaint lodged on September 19, police have booked a case against another accused.

The case initially involved Nithyanandam, 79, and Sivakumar, 45, who were accused of forging documents to transfer temple land between 2003 and 2008. Investigators have now found that another piece of the temple’s land was illegally sold by Nithyanandam and M.V. Omalingam for the petrol bunk. Fraudulent documents were allegedly used to obtain the licence for the bunk from a public sector oil marketing company. A case has been registered against Omalingam.

Earlier, Inspectors Praveen Kumar and Lenin Bharathi revealed that the accused, along with intermediaries and allegedly some government officials, forged documents to change the ownership of the land from the temple trustees to Nithyanandam. The land was sold to family members and developed into residential plots under the name “Subiksha Nagar Extension.”

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manish confirmed that all the three accused have confessed to their crimes. The signatures of the government officials allegedly involved in the forgery have been sent for forensic analysis.

While Nithyanandam has been arrested, Sivakumar is reported to be absconding. A lookout circular has been issued for his arrest. The police are continuing efforts to cancel fraudulent registrations and restore the land to the temple.

