Police probe fake messages sent in the name of Collector

The Cyber Crime wing of the police have launched a probe into text messages sent in the name of Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu, seeking gift cards from online retailers.

Text messages from an unknown WhatsApp number displaying the photo of Ms. Ramu were sent to various officials of the district administration on Monday raising suspicion. The message was also sent to Ms. Kavitha Ramu as well, prompting her to question the person.

Ms. Kavitha Ramu told The Hindu that the messages were circulated to many officials in the district administration, including Tahsildars and Block Development Officers, in the morning. Some of the officials replied unwittingly initially only to get alerted some time later. Some officials alerted the Collector about the messages. “The person who sent the messages to me blocked my number when I asked for the identity of the person,” Ms. Kavitha Ramu said.

Initial investigations revealed that the number was from Maharashtra and purportedly in the name of Aakash Gaikwad. Ms. Kavitha Ramu directed the officials to lodge a complaint with the District Cyber Crime unit.