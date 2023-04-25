ADVERTISEMENT

Police prevented two including SFI president from receiving degree at Tamil University convocation: Left parties

April 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday alleged that the police prevented G. Aravindsamy, State president, Student Federation of India — affiliated to the latter party — and John Vincent Vedha, a left-leaning candidate, from receiving their degree certificates from Governor R.N.Ravi at the 13 th convocation held at Tamil University, Thanjavur on Monday.

In a statement, the CPI spokesperson Durai. Mathivanan said the two arrived at the convocation ceremony hall on Monday to receive their degrees. However, after ascertaining the Leftist background of the two students, police personnel singled them out and detained them in two different rooms until the Governor left the Tamil University campus, he alleged.

Terming the police action as a violation of human rights, the statement condemned the police for preventing the duo from participating in the convocation for the simple reason that CPI and CPI(M) were organising a black flag demonstration against the Mr. Ravi for his recent controversial remarks on Marxism, during his visit to Thanjavur on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US