Police prevented two including SFI president from receiving degree at Tamil University convocation: Left parties

April 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday alleged that the police prevented G. Aravindsamy, State president, Student Federation of India — affiliated to the latter party — and John Vincent Vedha, a left-leaning candidate, from receiving their degree certificates from Governor R.N.Ravi at the 13 th convocation held at Tamil University, Thanjavur on Monday.

In a statement, the CPI spokesperson Durai. Mathivanan said the two arrived at the convocation ceremony hall on Monday to receive their degrees. However, after ascertaining the Leftist background of the two students, police personnel singled them out and detained them in two different rooms until the Governor left the Tamil University campus, he alleged.

Terming the police action as a violation of human rights, the statement condemned the police for preventing the duo from participating in the convocation for the simple reason that CPI and CPI(M) were organising a black flag demonstration against the Mr. Ravi for his recent controversial remarks on Marxism, during his visit to Thanjavur on Monday.

