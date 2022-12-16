Police plug supply source of tobacco products by arresting five persons

December 16, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

By arresting five persons during a vehicle check at Karunavathi Nagar, Nanjikottai Road on Thursday, the police claim to have detected the source of supply of banned tobacco products in Thanjavur. A special team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Jayachandran checked vehicles at night based on a tipoff that a consignment was on the way from Bengaluru. The team intercepted two cars and a thorough check of the vehicles led to seizure of 800 kg of banned tobacco products. Subsequently, five persons – Rajesh, 30, Prakash, 31, and Ashok, 33, of Thanjavur, Thulasiraman, 41, of Kumbakonam and Karthi, 21, of Tiruvarur – were arrested. Further investigations revealed that the gang had rented a house at Karunavathi Nagar and used it as a hub for distribution of the banned tobacco products.

