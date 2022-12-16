  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Police plug supply source of tobacco products by arresting five persons

December 16, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

By arresting five persons during a vehicle check at Karunavathi Nagar, Nanjikottai Road on Thursday, the police claim to have detected the source of supply of banned tobacco products in Thanjavur. A special team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Jayachandran checked vehicles at night based on a tipoff that a consignment was on the way from Bengaluru. The team intercepted two cars and a thorough check of the vehicles led to seizure of 800 kg of banned tobacco products. Subsequently, five persons – Rajesh, 30, Prakash, 31, and Ashok, 33, of Thanjavur, Thulasiraman, 41, of Kumbakonam and Karthi, 21, of Tiruvarur – were arrested. Further investigations revealed that the gang had rented a house at Karunavathi Nagar and used it as a hub for distribution of the banned tobacco products.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.