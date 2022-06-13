Police personnel sensitised to cyber crimes in Tiruchi district

Inspectors of Police, Sub Inspectors and Police Constables serving at different police stations in Tiruverumbur and Jeeyapuram sub divisions in the district have been sensitised to cyber crimes.

Organised by the District Cyber Crime wing on the instruction of the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, the participants on Sunday were briefed about online financial frauds and ways to block transactions. The ways of dealing with complaints relating to cyber crimes were also put forth to the participants during the hour-long programme.

Police sources said the participating officers and men were told about dedicated cyber helpline number 1930 created for attending calls relating to online frauds. The calls would be attended round the clock. The participants were also told about the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal.

They were asked to note down information such as date, time, money lost, reference and transaction ID from the victim besides helping them to register the complaint in the portal. The different types of online financial frauds were also highlighted to the participants during the programme.

A total of 94 officers and men took part in the programme that was held at the District Armed Reserve unit. The objective behind organising the programme was to sensitise field-level officers and personnel attached to different police stations to cyber crimes and the ways of dealing with the complaints and assisting the complainants, said police sources.

Similar sensitisation programmes would be conducted in the due course of time in the remaining sub divisions of Musiri, Manapparai and Lalgudi, the sources added.