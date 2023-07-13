Police personnel in Tiruchi city being granted leave, says Commissioner

July 13, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi M. Sathiya Priya on Thursday, July 13, 2023 said leave was being granted to policemen and officers serving in Tiruchi City to attend family functions and some events. Yoga training was being organised for the police personnel every week, Ms. Sathiya Priya said while answering a query on the measures being taken to help the law enforcers to manage stress.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a four-day free special health camp organised for policemen and their families by the Apollo Hospital here, Ms. Sathiya Priya said police personnel were being sensitised on heart-related issues and eye camps had been organised for them. They were being constantly advised to keep themselves fit and improve their lifestyle so as to carry out their professional duties effectively.

To another query, Ms. Sathiya Priya said “granting leave is not an issue in Tiruchi City as the police personnel are being asked to compulsorily avail leave, by keeping a system in place, so that they can carry out their professional duties more effectively upon return.”

Barring important issues and events requiring bandobust, leave was being granted to police personnel up to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police to attend family functions or social commitments, she said adding that they were all making good use of it.

Replying to another question, Ms. Sathiya Priya said counselling session had already been conducted for 500 women police personnel serving in Tiruchi City and plans were afoot to conduct a similar session in the near future.

The Apollo Hospital launched the mobile service to monitor the health of diverse groups of people on-the-go in Tiruchi district with the city’s police personnel and their family members becoming its first beneficiaries. ‘Apollo Health Check on Wheels’, a customised bus fitted with diagnostic equipment to help provide tests on the go.

The free screening facilities and medical camp of ‘Apollo Health Check on Wheels’ will be open for police department staff and their families until July 18.

The bus is equipped to provide 35 vital health investigations and offers digital X-ray, ultrasound, cardiac stress test, audiometry, ECHO, ECG, PFT, physical examination, basic vitals (height, weight, blood pressure, and pulse), and blood sample collection tests.

Apollo Madurai division chief operating officer P. Neela Kannan said the bus will run on-site health checks for government employees, corporate customers, apartment residents, and individuals around Tiruchi district.