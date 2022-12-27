ADVERTISEMENT

Police outpost along Chennai bypass road nearing completion

December 27, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi city police outpost coming up at Kumbaonam Salai junction along the Chennai By Pass road in Tiruchi to regulate vehicular movements. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The outpost being established by the Tiruchi city police near the ‘Y’ road junction adjoining the busy Tiruchi - Chennai bypass road near Srirangam is nearing completion. Nearly 80 % of the civil works for setting up the police outpost have been completed so far and the remaining works are expected to get over soon. Power connection for the outpost has also been received, a senior police officer said ,adding that efforts were on to commission the outpost either in the first week of January or well before the Pongal festival. 

The need for establishing an outpost near the ‘Y’ road junction adjoining the Tiruchi - Chennai bypass road was felt by the police as the location is considered to be a potential accident-prone hotspot, owing to heavy volume of vehicular movements- both towards Tiruchi and those proceeding towards Chennai. 

Vehicles coming to Srirangam from the northern direction take a turn at the ‘Y’ road junction. Similarly vehicles from Srirangam heading towards the city or towards the northern direction pass through the ‘Y’ road junction and proceed on the respective carriageway.  Police sources say the volume of vehicles passing through this location has increased sharply. The officer said the outpost would be manned round-the-clock by police personnel in shifts. The outpost would be equipped with surveillance cameras to examine the video footage as and when required. 

The idea behind establishing the outpost was to regulate vehicular movements at the location and thereby prevent road accidents. Further, the surveillance cameras that are to be installed at the outpost would enable the police in identifying vehicles involved in hit-and-run cases. Besides this, vehicles used by anti-social elements leaving the city after committing crime and those entering the city could also be detected from the video footage of the cameras, the officer added.

