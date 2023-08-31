HamberMenu
Police officers asked to handle POCSO Act cases with extreme care

August 31, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police N. Kamini presiding over a meeting with members of POCSO Committee and Juvenile Justice Board at Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini presiding over a meeting with members of POCSO Committee and Juvenile Justice Board at Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, N. Kamini has asked police officers to handle POCSO Act cases with extreme care and conduct awareness programmes in educational institutions focussing on crimes against children. 

Presiding over a meeting on the POCSO Act with members of the POCSO Committee, Juvenile Justice Board and other stakeholders at the City Police Office here on Wednesday, Ms. Kamini called for plugging the gaps between departments so as to expedite action on sexual assaults on children. 

The police and the Social Defence department should work in a coordinated manner, the Commissioner of Police said while asking the law enforcers to conduct an awareness campaign in educational institutions and public places in the city on crimes against children and hazards of narcotic substances. A meeting of Child Welfare Officers should be conducted once in three months, the Commissioner further said. 

Inspectors of All Woman Police Stations, officials of the Social Welfare Department, District Child Protection Unit, Social Education and Labour departments besides members of the Childline participated in the meeting, a police press release said.

