Police mobilise 15 rescue teams in badly-hit Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts

TIRUCHI

Fifteen rescue teams comprising police personnel have been formed in coastal Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts to carry out rescue missions and evacuate people from low-lying areas in case of more heavy rain and further flooding.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone H.M. Jayaram told The Hindu on Friday that the rescue teams had been positioned at Poompuhar,Tharangampadi, Kollidam, Sirkazhi, Pudhupattinam and Mayiladuthurai in Mayiladuthurai district. In Nagapattinam district, the teams were positioned at places including Velankanni, Nagore, Keezhaiyur, Vettaikaraniruppu, Voimedu and Vedaranyam.

Mr. Jayaram said in addition to the rescue teams trained in disaster management about 1,200 volunteers and 500 Home Guards have also been mobilised in both districts to assist the law enforcers in case of emergency situation in the wake of further rains. The entire police strength in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai has been mobilised to work jointly with officials of revenue and Public Works department and evacuate people to safer places.

Mr. Jayaram who inspected various rain-hit areas in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai district including Kollidam on Friday said four companies of personnel from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force would arrive in the delta region and utilised for rescue operations from. One company each would be stationed at Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai and two companies would be stationed in Nagapattinam district.