Police map out ‘hot spots’

Tiruchi

24 February 2020 22:04 IST

This is to check recurring instances of crime against women and children

Amid recurring instances of crime against women and children in Tiruchi Range encompassing five districts, the police have identified potential “hot spots” based on detailed analysis of offences reported over the past five years.

Consequent to identification of the “hot spots”, field -level police personnel attached to the All Women Police Stations (AWPS) in the Tiruchi Range have been instructed to periodically visit such places and interact with public to ascertain from them if there were any unreported cases and threats to victims, if any, besides creating awareness among the community on a host of aspects.

The law enforcers have made a detailed analysis of data relating to crime against women and children reported to the police during the last five years from 2015 to 2019 in Tiruchi Range comprising of Tiruchi Rural, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Karur districts.

The data pertaining to such cases taken up for detailed analysis were split into three categories: POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), Rape and Domestic Violence against Women.

Based on the five-year data, the police carried out mapping of the five districts to eventually zero-in on the potential “hot spots” where crimes against women and children were found to be more and frequent, says the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range V. Balakrishnan.

Having conducted the exercise, field-level personnel of the All Women Police Station (AWPS) have been visiting such “hot spot” places and even schools once a week to interact with public and students to ascertain from them safety of women and children in the respective places.

The visit was also being made use of to create awareness among them on a host of aspects including POCSO Act and the social evil of child marriage besides also to find out about any such unreported offences. The field-level officials would also ascertain if there was any threat to victim and whether protection was required, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

An interaction with the newly elected village panchayat presidents from the identified “hot spot” areas was held in Tiruchi recently and it was convened by Mr.Balakrishnan during which they were explained about the POCSO Act, domestic violence against women among others. They were also told to keep the law enforcers informed in case they came across such offences.

The initiative has been put in place to devise policing strategies accordingly especially in the “hot spots” with the larger objective of curbing crime against women and children.

Police statistics reveal that the number of POCSO cases booked in various AWPS in the five districts in Tiruchi Range was over 700 from 2013 till date. Mr.Balakrishnan said as a deterrent measure 35 accused involved in POCSO Act cases had been detained under the Goondas Act from 2013 onwards.