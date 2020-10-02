Police launch guidance programme for youth

The City Police have launched a scheme aimed at preventing youth from getting addicted to drugs; help them in building their confidence level and prepare them for a bright future.

The scheme, ‘Ilaignar Olir Kavinulugu,’ was launched by Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan at a function organised here on Friday. Under the scheme, police personnel in the respective jurisdiction would help youth in their preparation for competitive examinations, securing employment, and motivating those interested in sports.

In addition to these, the police personnel would also identify the reasons for youth taking to drugs and other bad habits and help in overcoming them. The whole idea behind the initiative was to prevent youth from getting addicted to drugs and from committing anti-social acts besides help in shaping a bright future for them, a police press release said.

The scheme would be extended to every police station limits. About 60 youth participated in the programme on Friday.

Youth could voluntarily convey information about instances of anti-social activities and sale of banned substances to the city police Whatsapp number 96262 73399. Speedy action will be initiated on genuine information. The identity of youth providing such information would be kept confidential, the release added.