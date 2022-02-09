Police launch drive against use of air horns

The city police on Wednesday launched a drive to remove air horns fitted in buses in violation of rules.

The horn devices were removed from 50 vehicles, including 30 buses in the North Traffic wing and 20 in the south traffic unit in the city, according to police. Penalties were also levied for the violations.

Corporation Commissioner G.Karthikeyan said stern action would be initiated against use of air horns in vehicles as they caused inconvenience to the public.

Mr. Karthikeyan presented the trophy to the Cantonment Police Station, which has been adjudged as the best police station in the city for 2020.The Chief Minister’s award was given to the station in appreciation of the action taken on complaints, arrest of criminals, prevention of crime and following up cases leading to their quick disposal. He handed over the trophy to R.Mutharasu, Deputy Commissioner of Police.