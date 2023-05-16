Police launch crackdown on bootleggers in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts

May 16, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Following the series of deaths reported after consumption of spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, police have launched a crackdown on bootleggers and arrested over 200 persons in central zone.

The police have increased vigil in all nine districts and tightened their grip on bootleggers. Special police teams from the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) are conducting searches and vehicle checks across the zone and activated check-posts in the border areas of the districts.

On Monday, based on directions from G. Karthikeyan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, police launched a crackdown on 123 persons – 13 in Tiruchi, 36 in Pudukottai, 39 in Karur, 15 in Perambalur, and 20 in Ariyalur – in Tiruchi range for illicit sale of liquor and seized a total of 202 litres of liquor from them. In Thanjavur range, the police arrested 83 people – 12 in Thanjavur, 20 in Tiruvarur, 27 in Nagapattinam and 24 in Mayiladuthurai – and seized 5,104 litres of liquor.

Tiruchi District Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said the police were conducting thorough checks in the forest areas of Pachamalai and near industrial areas where methanol was used. They are also tracing the whereabouts of suspects and accused against whom cases were pending.