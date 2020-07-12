Police issue guidelines for traders at G Corner temporary veg market

TIRUCHI

Amid the latest spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district, the city police have issued guidelines for strict adherence by wholesale and retail vegetable traders coming to the temporary market functioning at the Ponmalai G Corner ground here.

The measures have been put in place keeping in mind interest of the general public and prevent the spread of the viral disease.

As per the measures, the city police personnel would conduct checks at various entrances to the temporary market from Monday. The city police authorities have asked wholesale and retail vegetable traders besides loadmen to extend their cooperation to the checks by the police personnel.

A press release issued by the city police on Sunday said vehicles transporting vegetables brought by the wholesale traders would be allowed in batches to ensure distancing. Vehicles would be allowed in batches of 10 to unload vegetables.

The release made it clear that retail traders would be allowed inside the market only to purchase vegetables from wholesale traders. Retail traders would not be permitted to sell at the place. Vehicles of retail traders would be allowed only in batches of 10 vehicles.

Retail traders coming to the market by mini goods carriers and two-wheelers could come via G corner railway station road, Assistant Commissioner of Police Office, Ponmalai, St. Peter Church and officer club to reach the market. After purchase, they should go out via G Corner service road. All two-wheelers coming to the market should be parked at the designated spot identified at the left side of G Corner.

The release said general public were not allowed to come to the market. Cases would be registered against those found violating the directive and their vehicle would be confiscated. Wholesale and retail traders besides loadmen should necessarily wear mask. The City Corporation would impose spot fine on those found without a mask. Only those wearing mask would be allowed entry into the market.

Traders and loadmen should ensure personal distancing and wholesale traders should provide hand sanitisers to loadmen before they commence their work and after completion, the release added.