December 31, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sumathi, Inspector of police attached to Siruganur Station, suffered injuries in a road accident on Friday night

According to sources, a van driven by Vasudevan of Cheppakkam in Cuddalore district reportedly hit her official vehicle at Eachampatti Pirivu on Tiruchi-Chennai highway when she was on night patrol duty. She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.