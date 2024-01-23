GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police inquire man who claimed to have thrown baby into a well

January 23, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Vaiyampatti police are conducting an inquiry with a 49-year-old man, who claimed to have thrown a male baby that was born to his 28-year-old daughter following an alleged extra-marital affair into a well. 

The incident happened recently and the man surrendered before the Vaiyampatti station on Tuesday. His daughter, who was married in 2019, stayed with her father following differences with her husband  The woman is alleged to have had an extra-marital affair, leading to her pregnancy and delivered a male baby recently. The man is alleged to have told his daughter to sell the baby. But he claimed that he threw the baby into a well. 

