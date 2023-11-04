HamberMenu
Police in Tiruchi district open fire on gangster wanted for murder, injure his leg

Police claimed the 29-year-old history-sheeter threw a stone at the police team injuring a constable, and threatened to shoot them with a country-made gun; both the gangster and the constable have been hospitalised

November 04, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A police inspector opened two rounds of fire using his service pistol on a history-sheeter, who allegedly attempted to attack a police team using country-made weapons, in Salapatti village, falling under the Thottiyam police station limits in Tiruchi district on the night of Friday, November 3, 2023.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varun Kumar told The Hindu that the firing took place around 8.30 p.m. on Friday when a team of police personnel, led by Thottiyam Inspector Muthaiyan went to Salapatti village located on the Sevanthipatti - Neeliyampatti road, on the foothills of a hillock, based on a tip-off that a man wanted in a murder case was hiding there, with country-made weapons.

When the police team approached, K. Alexander Samson, 29, a history-sheeter who was hiding behind a tree, threatened to throw country-made bombs at them. He then threw a large stone that hit head constable Rajesh Kumar on his shoulder, leaving him with injuries. When the history-sheeter allegedly attempted to open fire on the police team using a country-made gun, Mr. Muthaiyan opened two rounds of fire using his service pistol in an act of self-defence, said Mr. Varun Kumar.

The rowdy sustained bullet injuries on his left leg and was taken to the government hospital in Musiri for treatment. The injured policeman was admitted to the government hospital in Thottiyam. Both were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for further treatment.

Mr. Varun Kumar said Samson, a native of Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi city, was listed under the A+ category of anti-socials and was a wanted criminal in many cases registered under the jurisdiction of various police stations in Tiruchi city and the rural police.

The police team seized country-made weapons from him.

Based on the incident, the Thottiyam police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. Further investigations are on.

