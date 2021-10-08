Police in search of a ‘Good Samaritan’

She stole a baby from Thanjavur hospital

A special police team has been formed to trace the whereabouts of an infant reported missing from the Rajah Mirasdar Government Hospital here on Friday.

Inquiries reveal that Rajalakshmi, 22, of Burma Colony, Thanjavur gave birth to a baby girl on October 5 at the RMGH. After her returned to the labour ward after the delivery, with nobody at hand to help, an unknown woman offered help to Rajalakshmi as she and her husband got married despite objections from their respective families.

The stranger managed to earn the trust of Rajalakshmi and stayed with her. On Friday morning, Rajalakshmi went for a bath after leaving the infant in her custody.She found her child and the woman missing on her return to the ward. She lodged a complaint with the police and screening of CCTV footage of the ward and the labour block showed the woman going out of the building with a bag in her hand when Rajalakshmi was taking the bath. A special police team was formed to trace the infant, police said.