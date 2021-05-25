Police help stranded patient

THANJAVUR

25 May 2021 19:49 IST

A COVID-19 patient, stranded at Kumbakonam Government District Headquarters Hospital on Tuesday, received timely help from Kumbakonam East police who arranged for a private ambulance to help him reach the care centre.

Balumahendran, 29, whose swab samples were taken while in Chennai a few days ago was given to understand only during his overnight travel from the city that he had tested positive. He reached Kumbakonam by hitching rides on goods carriers.

After duty staff at the government hospital directed him to proceed to the COVID Care Centre at Kovilacheri for isolation till he tested negative for the viral infection, he started walking towards the venue.

On noticing his predicament, a patrolling police team attached to Kumbakonam East Station scrutinised the admission slip for isolation at the COVID Care Centre and immediately arranged for a private ambulance to enable him reach the destination located about eight km away.