Police heave a sigh of relief

The police heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday as the Big Temple ‘kumbhabishekam’ passed off peacefully.

They had received alerts from intelligence agencies that anti-national could foment trouble in the wake of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests during the event. They had directed the police to be alert and step up vigil. Precautionary measures such as bringing history-sheeted persons under surveillance were adopted. Some of them were detained under the Goondas Act. People were asked to inform the police about movement of strangers, if any, in their locality and not to allow unknown persons to witness consecration from their rooftops.

The town was brought under security blanket for nearly a week where the town was divided into 15 zones and police patrolling was implemented. As the D-day approached, motorbike patrolling was introduced to bring even small streets under surveillance and police outposts were set up at more than dozen places to check movement of trouble mongers. State-level senior police officials visited and inspected the security arrangements in the town.

A people’s right group attempted to disturb peace by pasting posters demanding performance of the consecration in Tamil. The security was tightened on Tuesday night as intelligence reports trickled indicating that some groups that have extended support to the demand for conducting the ‘kumbhabishekam’ in Tamil had planned to enter the temple as devotees and stake their claim to perform the consecration in Tamil on Wednesday morning. Outstation devotees who preferred an overnight stay at the temple were evicted and the entire complex was scanned.