Police granted custody of idol theft case accused

THANJAVUR

S. Madhavaramanujam, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam, hearing cases relating to idol thefts in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday granted the police two days custody of two accused arrested in connection with the theft of idols from the Government Museum in Tiruchi.

According to police, the case, which was registered and investigated by the Tiruchi Fort Police in connection with the theft of 31 idols from Tiruchi Government Museum in 2009, was later transferred to the Idol Wing Police.

S. Muthukumar, 38, of Karaikudi and S. Thamizharasan, 66, of Tirupattur were arrested recently. When they were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for remand extension, the Idol Wing police sought police custody of the accused.

The Judge allowed the police custody till January 2.