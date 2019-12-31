Police granted custody of idol theft case accused

THANJAVUR
S. Madhavaramanujam, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kumbakonam, hearing cases relating to idol thefts in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday granted the police two days custody of two accused arrested in connection with the theft of idols from the Government Museum in Tiruchi.
According to police, the case, which was registered and investigated by the Tiruchi Fort Police in connection with the theft of 31 idols from Tiruchi Government Museum in 2009, was later transferred to the Idol Wing Police.
S. Muthukumar, 38, of Karaikudi and S. Thamizharasan, 66, of Tirupattur were arrested recently. When they were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court for remand extension, the Idol Wing police sought police custody of the accused.
The Judge allowed the police custody till January 2.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.