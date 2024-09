The Judicial Magistrate-I, Karur, on Wednesday granted two-day custody of former AIADMK minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar’s brother Sekar to the Vangal police.

The police had sought 10-day custody of Mr. Sekar, who was arrested in an alleged land grab case, in which Vijayabhaskar was also an accused. However, the JM, who enquired the plea, allowed the police two day’s custody of Mr. Sekar.