Police get training in martial art

Z. Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range takes part in taekwondo training at Armed Reserve grounds on Saturday.

11 October 2020 10:08 IST

A martial arts training programme for police personnel in Tiruchi range was inaugurated on Saturday. A taekwondo trainer teaches men and women at the training camps.

At the Armed Reserve Grounds in Khajamalai, DIG Z. Annie Vijaya also took part in the training meant for AR personnel. “We usually have a parade and drill as part of the training. We have now incorporated martial arts training into our schedule,” she said.

Men and women lined up at 6.30 in the morning as the trainer taught them attacks and manoeuvres. “All police attached to the Tiruchi range, including the city police, will undergo the training. The initiative is meant to instil confidence in police personnel,” Ms. Vijaya said.

The training would also help relieve stress. “Policing requires total attention and concentration. By participating in the training programmes such as this, they can hone their skills and perform better. It will also help in the police personnel having a mental balance,” she said.