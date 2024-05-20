GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police get one day custody of Felix Gerald

Published - May 20, 2024 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Cyber Crime police was granted one day custody of Felix Gerald, editor and owner of Redpix 24*7 YouTube channel, by the Additional Mahila Court here on Monday.

The Tiruchi cyber crime police had arrested Mr. Felix based on a complaint filed by Musiri DSP M.A. Yasmin against Savukku Shankar for allegedly making derogatory statements about policewomen during an interview to the channel. Mr. Felix, who was cited as the second accused in the case, had been remanded in judicial custody till May 27. He was later taken to Coimbatore from here in connection with a case registered by the Coimbatore Cyber Crime police. Mr. Felix was brought to Tiruchi from Coimbatore and produced before the court on Monday as the police had sought his custody for inquiry.

After the hearing, Additional Mahila court Judge D. Jeyapradha allowed Mr. Gerald to be taken in police custody for one day till 3 p.m. on Tuesday. His advocates may visit him thrice during the inquiry period, the court said.

