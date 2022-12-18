Police gear up for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam temple

December 18, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and Tiruchi City Police are gearing up for the forthcoming Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. The highlight of the 22-day annual festival is the opening of the ‘paramapadhavaasal’ in the early hours on January 2.

Anticipating a huge turnout of devotees this year, the City Police have decided to put in place a host of security-related measures, including installation of additional closed circuit television cameras at vantage spots inside the temple and in its vicinity to keep a close vigil. Several watch towers are also to be erected at key locations surrounding the temple for deployment of police personnel atop each one of them. Preparatory works have begun for the festival for which a separate security scheme is to be worked out, said police sources.

Arrangements would also be made for creation of parking lots. A temporary police outpost is to be set up inside the temple complex soon. It will have monitors connected to the surveillance cameras.

In addition to city police, personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police would be roped into augment manpower. Arrangements would also be in place for regulation of vehicles in the temple town.

The Srirangam temple authorities have also started the preparatory works for the festival. A huge ‘pandal’ covered with a metal sheet has been put up on the ‘manal veli’ inside the temple. The festival begins on December 22 with ‘Thirunedunthandakam.’ The festival is split into ‘Pagal Pathu’ and ‘Raa Pathu’ for 10 days each. ‘Mohini Alangaram’ will be on January 1 and ‘Thirukaithalasevai’ on January 8. ‘Thirumangaimannan Vedupari’ will be on January 9. The festival concludes with ‘Nammazhwar Moksham’ on January 12.

Collector Pradeep Kumar presided over a coordination meeting with officials of different government agencies at the Collectorate regarding the preparatory works. Mr. Pradeep Kumar, accompanied by Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, inspected the temple and had discussions with the police and temple officials recently.