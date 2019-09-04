Police gear up for idol procession

Gearing up for the Vinayaka idols procession to be taken out in Tiruchi on Wednesday, the City police has drawn up a detailed security scheme for providing bandobust and to maintain order.

Vinayaka idols of various hues installed within the city limits will be immersed in the Cauvery river in the evening.

About 1,500 police personnel will be deployed at various places within the city to monitor the route through which the idols will be taken out in procession for immersion in the Cauvery, a senior police officer said.

Manpower strength has been augmented by drafting personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police and Home Guards.

A total number of 230 Vinayaka idols has been installed within the jurisdiction of the City police this year after being accorded permission.

Sources say the procession will be taken out only on the designated routes identified by the police.

The city has four ranges, Cantonment, Fort, Srirangam and Golden Rock, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police of each range will ensure the smooth movement of procession and maintain order in their respective limits, the sources added.

The deployment of police personnel will be done on Wednesday morning.

Police personnel will be accompanying the procession while they are being taken for immersion.

Arrangements have been made along the Cauvery bridge by installing wooden barricades for immersion of idols in the river.

A separate stage has been erected near the bridge for police personnel to mount surveillance.