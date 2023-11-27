Police, Food Safety officials seal shops selling banned tobacco products

November 27, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police and officers from the Food Safety Department on Monday sealed four shops selling banned tobacco products in the city.

According to police sources, four shop owners at Palakkarai, Fort, and Gandhi Market police station limits were arrested for selling banned tobacco products on Sunday following surprise checks launched by the police across the city in the past two days. The names of the arrested were given as M. Karuppiah, 55; T. Chelladurai, 79; B. Natarajan, 44; and S. Mariappan, 53.

N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, and Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, inspected the shops at Gandhi Market and ordered to seal those four shops that sold gutkha products. Ms. Kamini said the police would continue to conduct surprise checks across the city against illegal sale of banned tobacco products and take strict action against the shop owners.

Since January 2023, 615 cases have been registered under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) by Tiruchi City Police in which 621 persons have been arrested. A total of 1,390 kg of gutka products and several vehicles used for peddling banned tobacco products have been confiscated by the police.