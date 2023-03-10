Police execute special drive in T.N.’s central zone, over 1,000 non-bailable warrants issued in a week

March 10, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Police personnel in Tamil Nadu’s central zone, encompassing nine districts, executed over 1,000 non-bailable warrants during a special drive conducted from March 1 to 7.

The drive was conducted in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. Non-bailable warrants were issued against those involved in criminal cases who had not made their mandated court appearances for a long time.

As many as 1,313 non-bailable warrants were executed in the zone during the special drive. Of these, 77 non-bailable warrants were executed in Tiruchi district, 122 in Pudukottai district, 48 in Karur district, 50 in Perambalur, 266 in Ariyalur, 308 in Thanjavur, 303 in Tiruvarur, 37 in Nagapattinam and 102 in Mayiladuthurai district. Apart from these, 102 non-bailable warrants issued against accused connected with cheque fraud cases.

Warrants issued against 40 history-sheeters were executed during the drive and they were sent to judicial custody, a police press release said. Twenty-eight accused who were allegedly involved in murder, smuggling of narcotic substances and POCSO Act cases were detained under the Goondas Act over the past seven days. Action initiated by the police in the central zone to curb the activities of anti-social elements led to the booking of 114 cases and the arrest of 149 history-sheeters in February.

Inspector General of Police, Central Zone G. Karthikeyan has warned that stern action would continue to be initiated against those involved in crimes and that the activities of history-sheeters would continue to be monitored.