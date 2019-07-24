Police drive home investigation methods to public

Tiruchi Rural Police’s programme on functioning of the police system and investigation methods saw the participation of members of the public here on Tuesday.

The programme was organised at Tiruverumbur police station and officers from various jurisdictions participated and enlightened the public about ways in some cases were cracked through sustained investigation.

The methods used in cracking cases such as use of CCTV footages, engaging cyber experts and other clues were also explained. The programme was organised on the instruction of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, said the sources.