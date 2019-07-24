Police drive home investigation methods to public

Tiruchi Rural Police’s programme on functioning of the police system and investigation methods saw the participation of members of the public here on Tuesday.
The programme was organised at Tiruverumbur police station and officers from various jurisdictions participated and enlightened the public about ways in some cases were cracked through sustained investigation.
The methods used in cracking cases such as use of CCTV footages, engaging cyber experts and other clues were also explained. The programme was organised on the instruction of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, said the sources.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor