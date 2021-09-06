Police drive home govt. instructions on Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations

The City Police conducted separate meetings range-wise with Vinayaka idol installation committee members here driving home the State government’s recent instruction pertaining to Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations and the directions issued in this regard.

The meetings were held in Fort, Cantonment and Ponmalai ranges which was presided over by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of the respective ranges. Inspectors of different police stations also participated in the meetings that were held on Saturday.

During the meetings, the law enforcers informed the participants about the State government’s recent announcement prohibiting the installation of Vinayaka idols in public places and to take them in processions for immersion in waterbodies in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The participants were also informed that individuals could keep clay idols of Lord Vinayaka for worship on the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival day in their respective residences and immerse the idols in the nearby waterbodies by taking them individually, said police sources. It was also conveyed to the participants that individuals should desist from keeping the idols which they had worshipped in their respective homes within the premises of a temple or in its surroundings.

The law enforcers sounded a warning that action as per law would be initiated against those who violated the government’s instructions announced ahead of the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival and asked the participants to follow the guidelines.