Police draw up plan to make lockdown work

The city police on Tuesday revealed elaborate arrangements made for enforcement of the complete lockdown clamped by the State government to curb spread of COVID-19 and create awareness among the people.

A police press release said 919 officers and men would be deployed in shifts as part of the comprehensive arrangement. Vehicle checks would be carried out in important places identified by police personnel in shifts round-the-clock. While conducting such checks, the police personnel would initiate action as per law against those found venturing out in public places without any genuine reason.

Police personnel deployed at the eight permanent checkposts within the city limits would check vehicles entering and leaving the city. Action as per law would be initiated if violations were found, the press release said.

Eighteen special teams had been constituted to advise and caution traders selling essential commodities if they violated the lockdown guidelines. They would impose fines in case of violation. The teams would also advise the general public coming to buy essential commodities about the need to adhere to the guidelines.

Police personnel had been deployed in shifts to monitor the different containment zones in the city and at COVID Care Centres set up at Bishop Heber College, Yatri Nivas and Srirangam Government Hospital. Patrol vehicles would move all over the city and create awareness of the protective measures to be taken by the public, including wearing masks, through the public address system.

Striking force personnel had been deployed at four locations in the city for bandobust duty. Police personnel deployed in shifts at the master control room would monitor those violating the lockdown guidelines in public places through video footages generated from CCTV cameras installed at important locations in the city and alert the officers concerned to initiate action.