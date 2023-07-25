Police draw up detailed security scheme for CM’s two-day visit to Tiruchi

July 25, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A comprehensive security scheme is to be put in place by the police in connection with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s two-day visit to Tiruchi on Wednesday.

In addition to existing personnel, additional manpower has been drawn from other districts to augment security strength for deployment at various places within Tiruchi and its outskirts.

Police sources said the Chief Minister would arrive Tiruchi from Chennai by flight around 9.30 a.m. He would take part in a party meeting and address the party’s booth agents of the central region at Mill Colony near E. Pudur on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning, he would inaugurate the agri-exhibition in a private institution on the outskirts of Tiruchi city. Mer. Stalin would then leave for Thanjavur to attend local functions. He would return to Tiruchi and leave for Chennai by flight on Thursday night.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, an advance security liaison meeting was held by the police on Monday. The sources said over 2,000 police personnel hade been mobilised including those drawn from other zones for bandobust and for regulation of vehicular movements at different places. Bandobust would also be put in place along the routes in which the CM travelled during his visit, the sources added.