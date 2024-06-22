GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police detain BJP cadres across delta districts for their bid to protest against hooch tragedy

Published - June 22, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who tried to stage a protest demonstration against the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi, were detained across delta districts on Saturday.

With the permission not being granted for protests, the police stopped BJP members from holding their agitation at the respective venue.

In Tiruchi Gandhi market area, 130 persons who tried to stage a protest were detained and in Kollidam roundabout 115 were detained.

In Pudukottai, 75 members of the BJP who tried to stage a protest near the old bus stand were detained and 106 persons in Aranthangi were also detained for trying to stage their protest.

In Mayiladuthurai, 39 BJP members who assembled for the protest near Muthu Vakeel road were detained.

In Nagapattinam, the police rounded up 97 BJP members who tried to conduct a roadblock near the SP office.

