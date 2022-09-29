Police deny permission for RSS rallies in Tiruchi and other districts in Central zone

The sources said granting permission to the RSS rallies at this juncture could disturb peace, tranquility and order, the sources added.

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
September 29, 2022 11:01 IST

A view of a RSS rally. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Police have denied permission for the rallies proposed to be taken out by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members in Tiruchi City and other districts in the Central zone on October 2. 

The permission for taking out the rallies was denied on the grounds of maintaining public peace and to protect the lives and properties of people, said police sources. The decision was also taken keeping in view recent incidents of petrol bomb attacks on the properties of BJP and RSS functionaries in different places in the State.

Barring Mayiladuthurai district, the RSS had planned to take out rallies at nine places in the Central zone. The rally in Tiruchi City was proposed to be taken out from Marakkadai to a ground of a private college in Tiruchi.

