Police deny permission for rooster fights in Karur district

January 14, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - KARUR

The police have denied permission to the popular “sevalkattu”, a traditional rooster fight, at Poolamvalasu near Aravakurichi.

The three-day rooster fight was scheduled to begin on Saturday and continue on Sunday and Monday. Expecting permission from the police and revenue authorities, the organisers made elaborate arrangements to conduct the fight, which attracts hundreds of trained roosters from different parts of the State and neighbouring Karnataka and Kerala.

Fighting pits were established with enclosures. The organisers have also employed volunteers to collect entry fee and conducting the fights. However, sources said that the police had denied permission to conduct the rooster fight this year, citing a pending litigation in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The decision was communicated to the organisers. They had been warned not to entertain any rooster jockeys to the arena.

“After analysing various aspects, we have denied permission to conduct the rooster fight this year. No one will be allowed to enter Poolamvalasu with roosters. Policemen have been posted at vantage points to prevent the roosters taking part in the annual event,” a police officer told The Hindu.

However, several owners of roosters and jockeys from different parts of the State continue to make a beeline to Poolamvalasu. The police, who were posted at different places, forced them to return to their natives by stating that permission had been denied for the event.

According to a rough estimate, Poolamvalasu attracts at least 25,000 participants for the event. But, since the killing of two bystanders in 2014 after being hit by roosters with knives tied to their legs, the event has been under the scanner of the revenue and police officials.

Conditional permission was given last year as per a court order. However, it was alleged that the organisers flouted conditions and several participants tied the roosters with knives in the last year, thereby posing danger to the bystanders and cruelty to the birds.