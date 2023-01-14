ADVERTISEMENT

Police deny permission for rooster fights in Karur district

January 14, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - KARUR

According to a rough estimate, Poolamvalasu attracts at least 25,000 participants for the event.

C. Jaisankar

Sevalkattu or traditional rooster fight is an adventure sport conducted in Poolamvalasu near Aravakurichi in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. File photo for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police have denied permission to the popular “sevalkattu”, a traditional rooster fight, at Poolamvalasu near Aravakurichi.

The three-day rooster fight was scheduled to begin on Saturday and continue on Sunday and Monday. Expecting permission from the police and revenue authorities, the organisers made elaborate arrangements to conduct the fight, which attracts hundreds of trained roosters from different parts of the State and neighbouring Karnataka and Kerala.

Fighting pits were established with enclosures. The organisers have also employed volunteers to collect entry fee and conducting the fights. However, sources said that the police had denied permission to conduct the rooster fight this year, citing a pending litigation in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The decision was communicated to the organisers. They had been warned not to entertain any rooster jockeys to the arena.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“After analysing various aspects, we have denied permission to conduct the rooster fight this year. No one will be allowed to enter Poolamvalasu with roosters. Policemen have been posted at vantage points to prevent the roosters taking part in the annual event,” a police officer told The Hindu.

However, several owners of roosters and jockeys from different parts of the State continue to make a beeline to Poolamvalasu. The police, who were posted at different places, forced them to return to their natives by stating that permission had been denied for the event.

According to a rough estimate, Poolamvalasu attracts at least 25,000 participants for the event. But, since the killing of two bystanders in 2014 after being hit by roosters with knives tied to their legs, the event has been under the scanner of the revenue and police officials.

Conditional permission was given last year as per a court order. However, it was alleged that the organisers flouted conditions and several participants tied the roosters with knives in the last year, thereby posing danger to the bystanders and cruelty to the birds.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US