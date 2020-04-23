Police create Whatsapp groups to ensure protection for doctors, sanitary workers

Police in Tiruchi Range comprising Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur districts have put in place a system to ensure safety and security for doctors and sanitary workers who are in the frontline battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure protection of doctors and para-medical staff, a Whatsapp group has been created in each of the 19 sub divisions falling under the five districts. The Deputy Superintendent of Police of the respective sub division has been made the group administrator of the Whatsapp in the respective limits with doctors and para-medical staff as the members. The Superintendent of Police of the respective district would also be a member of the Whatsapp group.

A separate Whatsapp group for sanitary workers has been created at 66 law and order police stations in the Tiruchi Range. The respective Inspector of Police has been made the group administrator. Necessary arrangements have been made to solve the problems faced by doctors, para-medical staff and sanitary workers by the officers of the groups.

Places where doctors, para-medical staff and sanitary workers reside have been integrated in a digital map and steps were being taken to provide them protection with a constable through E-beat system, a police press release said.

The release further said ensuring protection for doctors and sanitary workers was the foremost responsibility of the police personnel who would stand with them.