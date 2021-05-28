Police create WhatsApp group to widen info network

28 May 2021 18:22 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

The Pudukottai district police created a WhatsApp group christened ‘Paalam’ involving members of various sections of the society to widen information on lockdown violations and enable jurisdictional officers to initiate speedy action.

Messages circulated in the group were being directly monitored by the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai L. Balaji Saravanan, one of the group administrators, who has been giving necessary directions to the field-level police officers to immediately attend to issues happening on the ground and convey the action taken.

All Additional Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Inspectors of Police, personnel attached with the District Special Branch, traders, members of various non-governmental organisations, representatives of traders associations, members of the press corps, a senior official of the Health Department and others totally numbering over 200 have been included in the group so far.

The prompt remedial action taken by the jurisdictional police personnel on receipt of messages shared in the group requiring intervention of the law-enforcers was also being shared in the group. The assistance rendered by police personnel to the needy by providing groceries and other items required when the lockdown was in place was also being circulated. The group has been created at a time when law-enforcers were strictly enforcing the intense lockdown.

The creation of the group was also to maintain a connect with members of various sections of society with the overall objective of containing the spread of COVID-19, says Mr. Balaji Saravanan.

Ever since the formation of group, information from non-police members of the group has been pouring on a host of issues such as social distancing not being maintained by public in fair price shops, gambling taking place in rural pockets, youths playing as a group on open grounds and vacant sites, public resorting to morning and evening walk in parks in Pudukottai during the lockdown period and also about those roaming in motorcycles without any valid reason.

Mr. Balaji Saravanan said information shared in the group requiring police intervention was immediately conveyed to the jurisdictional officer concerned to attend and the action taken was also being shared in the group.

The group has also been created to sort out difficulties faced by non-governmental organisations and social workers if any while helping the needy, he said. The initiative that has been taken to have an effective network between police and members of various sections of the society had begun to yield good results, Mr. Balaji Saravanan further said.