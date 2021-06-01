Police create awareness campaign to check illicit distillation

PUDUKOTTAI

Amid seizure of large quantities of fermented wash used for the manufacture of illicit arrack during raids being conducted in the intense lockdown period, field-level police officers have been simultaneously carrying out awareness campaigns in the rural pockets in the district driving home to the public the hazards of consuming illicit arrack and seeking information from them about any instance of illicit distillation in their respective villages.

Officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and Inspector of Police have been meeting the general public in the last three days as part of the awareness campaigns that were conducted in Alangudi, Pudukottai and Illupur sub-divisions where instances of seizure of fermented wash and attempts to indulge in illicit distillation was found to be more.

The death of two persons in Mayiladuthurai district on Sunday after they reportedly consumed illicit brew was also being conveyed during the campaigns, said police sources. Local body representatives and revenue officials were being roped in by the police teams while conducting such campaigns that were being conducted at the grassroot level where this illegal act had been reported.

The police personnel were also conveying the hazards of consuming illicit arrack and how it could affect the individual and their families, said a senior police officer adding that the public were also being asked to alert police personnel in case they came across such illegal acts taking place in their respective villages. The campaigns were being organised even as raids were on against illicit distillation which has surfaced in the district due to the closure of TASMAC liquor outlets following the intense lockdown.

The sources said six special teams had been constituted under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai to carry out prohibition raids at various places in the district based on information.

Ever since the lockdown was clamped since May 10 to contain the spread of COVID-19, special teams of the police had seized nearly 17,000 litres of fermented wash, about 100 to 150 litres of illicit arrack and around 6,000 liquor bottles which were illegally stocked at various places in the district. Three persons who had indulged in such illegal acts had been detained under the Goondas Act till now.