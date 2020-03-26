Police crackdown on violators continues in Central Zone

Police continued their crackdown on those found violating the prohibitory orders in Tiruchi district and elsewhere in the Central Zone on Thursday. Apart from booking cases and arresting the violators, the police also seized vehicles.

Police sources said a total number of 384 cases were booked across the Central Zone encompassing eight districts, Over 400 persons were arrested for violating the order and subsequently released on bail.

Maximum number of 91 cases were booked in Nagapattinam districts where 105 persons were arrested and let off on bail. In Tiruchi Rural Police limits, 67 cases were booked and 88 arrested.

In respect of Thanjavur distict, the number of cases booked was 73 with equal number of arrests. Cases booked in Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts were 56 and 52 respectively.

The sources said 263 two-wheelers and a couple of four-wheelers were seized across the zone. Teams of police personnel continued to mount vigil at vantage locations in the zone. While stopping motorists at various places in Tiruchi City police personnel insisted on production of identity cards and the reason for venturing out, said eye witnesses.

Using microphones, police kept appealing to the people in Tiruchi to remain cautious and remain indoors to prevent the spread of the pandemic.