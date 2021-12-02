Police crack the whip against anti-social elements in Tiruchi

The City Police cracked the whip on anti-social elements by initiating necessary action in the last two months against 375 accused who were found indulging in acts disrupting law and order and causing problems for the general public.

Among them, 18 were detained under the Goondas Act as a deterrent measure, while six other accused who were involved in theft and robbery cases were also detained under the same Act. One accused who was involved in crimes against children and another found involved in sale of narcotic substances were also detained under the Goondas Act.

A police press release here said about ₹ 2 lakh worth ganja were seized and 15 accused were arrested and lodged in the prison for illegally selling them. Seventy other accused were arrested for selling banned tobacco products worth ₹ 3 lakh, while 67 were arrested for selling banned lottery tickets.

The release further said the actions were taken in October and November following instructions from the Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan to police officers to identify anti-social elements who were involved in the sale of ganja, banned tobacco products, lottery tickets and other crimes and initiate stern action against them as per law. The release further said the police were keeping a watch continuously on those indulging in illegal activities and action against such persons would continue.