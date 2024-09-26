Police crack down on minors riding two-wheelers in Tiruchi

A 16-year-old teenager riding a 350 cc motorcycle hit a minor boy playing on the road at Venkateswara Nagar in Kottapattu area in the city recently causing injury to the latter.

A clip of the teenager riding the motorcycle and causing the accident went viral on social media. The Traffic Investigation Unit (South) booked a case against the teenager as well as his 56-year-old father — a special sub-inspector serving in the K.K. Nagar police station here.

The teenager was charged with “rash and negligent manner” driving. His father was booked for allowing the boy to ride the motorcycle. They were booked under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (a) (endangering life or personal safety of others) read with 199 (A) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Minors below the age of 18 riding two-wheelers is a violation under the Motor Vehicle Act. Under-age children riding two-wheelers would not only land them in trouble but their parents/ guardian or the owner of the vehicle would also have to face the legal action, say traffic police officers in the city.

Over 10 cases were booked in Tiruchi in August alone of minors riding two-wheelers, say police sources and added that the cases were under trial. Minors out of gusto ride motorcycles without realising the severe consequences it could pose not only for them but also for their parents/guardian or the owner of the vehicle, say the officers.

Any person who has completed 18 years of age could get a driving licence. Children aged between 16 and 18 may get a licence with parental consent for driving a two-wheeler without gear not exceeding 50 cc. However, there was no vehicle below 50 cc at present, said a senior Transport Department official here.

Underage children found riding two-wheelers would attract a fine of ₹5,000. They would not be eligible to get a driving licence till they turn 25. The registration of the vehicle driven by minors would be cancelled for 12 months. The parents or the vehicle owner would have to face the case. They would be levied a fine of ₹25,000 and with imprisonment up to three years, say police sources.

“Parents should realise the seriousness of this issue and should not allow their children to ride two-wheelers as this could land their ward and them in deep trouble,” say police and Transport department officials. Schools should not allow students to come to their respective institutions riding two-wheelers, a Transport Department official said.

Police say field-level officers had covered several schools within Tiruchi city sensitising the children to the consequences which they as well as their parents / guardians could face if they were caught riding two-wheelers and the action that would be initiated against both. Vinyl boards had been installed at vantage points in Tiruchi city containing the action that would be initiated.