ADVERTISEMENT

Police Constable transferred to Armed Reserve

July 15, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A policewoman attached to Fort police station was transferred to Armed Reserve after a video clip of the constable hitting a woman with a lathi was circulated widely on social media platforms.

In the video, Dhanalakshmi, the Grade I police constable, on night duty is seen attacking a woman lying on the pedestrian walkway at the Chathram bus stand on Thursday night. Tiruchi City Police Commissioner M. Sathiya Priya transferred her to the Armed Reserve pending an inquiry into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US