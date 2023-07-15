Police Constable transferred to Armed Reserve

July 15, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

A policewoman attached to Fort police station was transferred to Armed Reserve after a video clip of the constable hitting a woman with a lathi was circulated widely on social media platforms.

In the video, Dhanalakshmi, the Grade I police constable, on night duty is seen attacking a woman lying on the pedestrian walkway at the Chathram bus stand on Thursday night. Tiruchi City Police Commissioner M. Sathiya Priya transferred her to the Armed Reserve pending an inquiry into the incident.