ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable, spectator gored to death at manjuvirattu in Pudukottai

May 03, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a 31-year-old police constable, were gored to death by bulls at manjuvirattu held at Kallur village in Pudukottai district on Wednesday. Forty others were injured during the event.

J. Navaneethakrishnan, 31, a police constable of Kottaipattinam who was on duty at the event, and a spectator, Subramani, 29, of K. Pudupatti were gored to death by the bulls.

Around 250 bulls were released from the vaadivasal in which an estimated 2,000 tamers took part. Among the injured, 25 were treated at the venue, while 15 others were referred to hospital, police sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US