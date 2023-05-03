HamberMenu
Police constable, spectator gored to death at manjuvirattu in Pudukottai

May 03, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a 31-year-old police constable, were gored to death by bulls at manjuvirattu held at Kallur village in Pudukottai district on Wednesday. Forty others were injured during the event.

J. Navaneethakrishnan, 31, a police constable of Kottaipattinam who was on duty at the event, and a spectator, Subramani, 29, of K. Pudupatti were gored to death by the bulls.

Around 250 bulls were released from the vaadivasal in which an estimated 2,000 tamers took part. Among the injured, 25 were treated at the venue, while 15 others were referred to hospital, police sources said.

