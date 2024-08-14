Police conduct up anti-sabotage checks

Tiruvarur District Police conducted anti-sabotage checks at places frequented by the public and the Independence Day celebration venue on Wednesday.

While the District Sports Stadium at the Collectorate complex was secured by police personnel, several teams fanned out to important places in the district such as temples, marketplaces, bus stands and railway stations for conducting anti-sabotage checks on the eve of Independence Day on August 15.

The police advised the public not to touch any object discarded in public places but to alert the police apart from tipping off any movement of suspicious persons in their area.