Police conduct surprise checks at Pudukottai jail

May 27, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A surprise check was conducted on the Pudukottai district jail premises on Saturday.

More than 50 police personnel, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Selvam, conducted a raid at the Borstal School, which accommodates young convicted offenders, and at the District Jail, both functioning within the same complex.

According to police sources, this was a routine check conducted to find out if any irregularities or illegalities were taking place on the prison premises. The raid, which began at 5.55 a.m., went on till 7.35 a.m.

The prisoners’ block, including special cells, sanitary complex, and walkways were searched to check if any prisoners had mobile phones, cash or narcotic substances. During the one-and-half-hour search, the police did not find any illegal or unlawful items, police sources said.

